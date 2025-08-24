A 48-year-old man accused of murdering his 80-year-old father, Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, in Limassol earlier this summer, has been remanded in custody at the central prisons until the start of his trial.

The crime took place in early July at the family’s apartment in a privately owned building in Limassol, where both men lived. According to police, the suspect allegedly fatally stabbed his father before calling authorities to report the incident himself.

Police officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, who was initially admitted to Athalassa psychiatric hospital following his confession.

Last Wednesday, the suspect was re-arrested and brought before the Limassol District Court, which ordered his two-day remand on suspicion of premeditated murder. Upon the expiration of the remand order, he was again brought before the court, which referred him directly to stand trial before the Criminal Court on October 21, 2025.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was living in the same apartment as his father and mother.