A 28-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon in connection with a drug possession investigation, police said.

According to a statement from the police, a search was carried out at the suspect’s residence, during which officers found and confiscated eight small bags containing a white powder believed to be cocaine, with a total weight of approximately five grams.

Authorities also seized around 15 grams of cannabis, 10 pills believed to be ecstasy, and a precision scale.

During the search, the suspect allegedly became aggressive, threatening and assaulting members of the drug squad (Ykan). Police said he threw various objects at the officers, causing minor injuries to one, who was struck on the leg.

He also allegedly headbutted another officer in the chest, though no injury was reported in that case.

Larnaca police are continuing its investigation.