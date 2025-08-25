Claims by the NGO Terra Cypria that a stage set up in the courtyard of the Ayios Georgios restaurant in Peyia for a concert and cultural event caused problems for turtle nests in the area were dismissed on Monday by Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Lambrou stressed that the annual carob festival has been held at the site for the past 13 years.

“The festival takes place for just one evening, lasts only a few hours, and in all these years turtle nests have never been affected. In fact, nesting has increased significantly,” he said.

He noted that Saturday’s event, which involved the installation of a stage in Ayios Georgios, lasted only a few hours.

Lambrou added that events in Peyia will continue as usual, and that “if the environment department or the fisheries department raise any concerns, they will be taken into account, just as they were during Saturday’s event”.

He described as “absurd” the suggestion that the lights from such events could affect turtle nesting at Toxeftra beach.

According to Lambrou, officials from both the environment and fisheries departments visited the area on Sunday and, following an inspection, concluded that the event had not caused any problems for turtle nests.