A new festival season begins as September arrives, bringing with it music, art, parties and performances in every corner of Cyprus

Septemberfest

With a week of music concerts, street food flavours and beer selections, Septemberfest returns to fill Nicosia’s nights with entertainment. An exciting line-up of acclaimed performers from Greece and Cyprus is set to rock Akadimias Park in the first week of September. The opening concert will see Pyx Lax on stage on September 2, followed by Nikos Makropoulos on September 3, Locomondo on September 4, Stelios Rokkos on September 5, Kostis Maraveyas and Panos Mouzourakis on September 6, then Nikos Apergis and Christos Mastoras and Melisses on the final evening. There will also be street food and beers.

When: September 2-8

www.septemberfest.com.cy

3rd Larnaca Jazz Festival

Already in its third edition, the Larnaca Jazz Festival will bring esteemed jazz musicians to Zouhouri Square. Under the artistic direction of Akis Pharmakalides, the outdoor concerts will include the Morfitis Small Big Band, The Visitors featuring George Kalopaidis, the Gilad Atzmon Quartet and The Nonets featuring Eleonora Rousou. Best of all, the concerts have free entry, and free beer will be served.

When: September 5-6

www.larnaka.org.cy

Pafos Aphrodite Festival

Following its revival in 2024, the Pafos Aphrodite Festival has an exciting 2025 programme for opera lovers. On September 5 and 6, for the festival’s 23rd edition, Georges Bizet’s Carmen will be presented. As one of the most iconic and beloved operas of all time, the performance is set to be a highlight of Cyprus’ cultural world in September. Stepping onto the stage at the Medieval Castle Square will be the State Opera and Ballet Theatre of Tbilisi and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra to bring the opera to life.

When: September 5-6

www.ticketmaster.cy

Vegan Fam Festival 2025

Celebrating all things environmental, plant-based and consumer-conscious, Vegan Fam Festival invites the public to Psematismenos village for its 5th edition. Across the weekend, a series of live music performances, children’s workshops, a vegan market, a wellbeing area and inspiring speeches and seminars will take place, sharing insights into plant-based choices. Open to vegetarians, vegans and all types of foodies, the festival will be a celebration of sustainability, offering fun green moments at the Psematismenos Cultural Centre.

When: September 6-7

www.veganfamfestival.com

MoonWalk 2025

One of the most musical and magical summer walks on the island is MoonWalk in Protaras, getting its name from the full moon that shines on the night of the event. Organised by Paralimni Youth, the event will once again unite musicians and music lovers for a massive promenade walk by the sea with live music. Stretching from Ayios Nikolaos chapel in Pernera to Fig Tree Bay, 119 artists will perform live on 29 music stages, playing all sorts of genres. This year, dance groups will also perform on Stages 1 and 30, while along the route there will be food, drink, water and telescopes operated by the Cyprus Astronomy Organisation to observe the full moon.

When: September 7

www.moonwalk.com.cy

India folk dance

18th The Mediterranean Folklore, Dance, Choirs, and Traditional Bands Festival

An advocate for traditional cultures around the world, this Larnaca festival will host folklore dancing groups and musical ensembles. Participating this year are renowned dance companies from Bulgaria, Israel, Syria, India, Greece, Egypt, Georgia, Armenia, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy and Cyprus. Apart from public performances, the festival’s parallel programme will also include a one-day seminar and workshop with the award-winning choreographer Slomo Maman on the methodology and correct approach of dance for people with physical disabilities.

When: September 11-16

www.reamadellaioannidou.com

Beonix

BEONIX

Popular with electronic music lovers and Cyprus’ international community, several big names from the world DJ scene will perform this September at BEONIX. ETKO Limassol will transform into a massive festival ground with otherworldly décor to put visitors in a party mood. Across several stages, DJs Adriatique, Anfisa Letyago, Armin Van Buuren, Boris Brejcha and Dubfire, among dozens of others, will blast electronic music hits.

When: September 19-21

www.beonix.art

Inspire 2025

Nicosia will host a two-day agenda sharing insights on entrepreneurship, innovation and business stories. Different stages and venues at locations in central Nicosia will host speakers of all backgrounds, entrepreneurship levels and ages. Expect panel discussions, interviews, successful businesspeople, comedians, influencers and students. Beyond the serious business chatter, Inspire will also come to life with street food, parties and live music.

When: September 25-28

www.inspirecyprus.com

Sardam

13th International Interdisciplinary Literature Festival SARDAM

Towards the end of the month, logophiles will gather in Limassol for this delightful festival. Workshops, seminars and live performances will be staged in front of poets, writers, amateurs and lovers of the word. Synergeio Theatre Space will host different short acts each night on September 26 and 27 with the participation of well-known, award-winning and emerging writers and artists from Cyprus, Greece, the USA, Ireland, Finland and Iceland.

The programme also includes an open mic night and a special event hosted in collaboration with The Bad Poetry Social Club from Greece and KENO Publications. A live performance by Lefteris Moumtzis (Freedom Candlemaker) is also on the agenda. As for the workshops, an exquisite line-up of writers and speakers has been set up, with the Guest of Honour being poet, performer and cultural critic Danez Smith from the USA.

When: September 25-28

www.sardamfestival.com

Antama

Antama Festival

The Nicosia Municipal Gardens will fill with Cypriot characters and traditions, creating cultural moments where generations can come together and celebrate their roots. Antama Festival will host a series of bands, vocal groups and music ensembles who will perform live, sharing a touch of tradition. A big dance party will be created alongside crafts workshops and shadow theatre performances for children.

When: September 27-28

www.klisto.com.cy/Events/Antama

Limassol Wine Festival

Limassol’s proudest celebration, besides the carnival, is the annual Wine Festival that this year returns jam-packed and with more of an incentive to support local winemakers after the Limassol wildfires, which affected many mountain wineries. The festival celebrates 64 years of wine history with impressive opening and closing ceremonies at the Municipal Gardens. Besides a live entertainment programme, local wineries will sell Cypriot wine at friendly prices, invite visitors to sample their creations and share tips and insights. Workshops, photography exhibitions and talks on winemaking will add to the event, wrapping up September’s busy cultural agenda.

When: September 27-October 5

www.limassol.org.cy