Authorities on Monday moved to quash speculation that a planned fish farming port at Pentakomo has spun out of control and would threaten marine habitats or endangered species.

In a joint statement, the departments of fisheries, the environment, and public works responded to a media report claiming that the facility at Pentakomo had grown from a simple fishing harbour to “a mammoth port”.

Calling the report inaccurate, they lamented the “spread of misinformation” on the subject.

The departments said that, once finished, the fishing complex would “serve the unloading of more than 50 per cent of the total national production of fishery products”.

This included the infrastructures on land and at sea.

The port would be able to accommodate “only 35 vessels, a number clearly lower in relation to most fishing shelters”, the statement added.

The departments said the project is being built according to the specifications of the contract, and has not veered from it. All required permits – environmental, construction-related – have been secured.

“Based on the scientific assessment carried out by experts, no major or irreversible adverse impacts on marine species or habitats are expected…”

According to the authorities, the contractor is complying with the terms of an environmental opinion – for example the requirement to install silt curtains that cover the entire water column in the affected area.

In addition, “no significant impacts arise for the monk seal, something confirmed by the foremost experts in the field”.

The departments said an external environmental inspector has been assigned for the project, while the contractor regularly submits environmental reports.

Regarding the infrastructures on land, these will proceed as planned “with no differentiation”.

The three departments recalled that NGOs have filed an administrative appeal against the project.

“The court hearings and decision are expected soon.”

A contract for the project worth almost €34 million was signed in October 2024 between the government and a private consortium for the expansion of facilities at Pentakomo in Limassol that will increase the scope of aquaculture in the area.

It involves the creation of port and land facilities to serve aquaculture farmers in the Pentakomo area. It will include breakwaters with natural and artificial boulders, the dredging of a new port basin, docks and a series of buildings.