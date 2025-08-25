Two people aged 17 and 19 were remanded by the Famagusta district court for seven days on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The two suspects were arrested around 11.45pm on Sunday.

According to police, at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 21, a 31-year-old man, who was working at a facility in the Protaras area, was attacked on the premises. One of the two suspects allegedly punched him in the face and is alleged to have utilised a knuckle duster to carry out the assault.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, including a fractured orbital bone and lacerations. He was treated at Famagusta general hospital and later discharged.