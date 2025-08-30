What happens when a Libyan Arab comedian builds a life in Europe and tries to make sense of it all with a microphone in hand? The result is Mustafa Algiyadi’s stand-up – sharp, self-aware, and brimming with stories that straddle cultures, habits, religion and meditation.

Based in Munich, Algiyadi has been carving out a reputation as one of the most exciting international touring comedians on today’s circuit. His show dives into the everyday absurdities of clashing worlds, cultures and identity crises, all becoming material for laughter. Delivered with what he jokingly calls a “semi-intellectual flair” and underpinned by what he admits is “severe imposter syndrome,” his comedy is as relatable as it is thought-provoking.

Now touring Europe, Algiyadi will bring his Almost Legal Alien comedy show to Nicosia for one night only on October 11 at the Pantheon Theatre. And looking at the reviews so far, the show promises to be a unique night out for Cyprus’ comedy scene.

“The funniest thing in the world,” wrote Broadway Baby about Algiyadi’s show. The Voice UK hailed his “comedic prowess,” while Mumble UK described his work as “comedy that breaks down boundaries and tosses us out of our comfort zone… done with vengeance.” Audiences echo the praise. “Absolutely loved the show! It was both super funny and had plenty of really important messages. Five stars!” said Mica from London.

Algiyadi’s career has been shaped by a blend of stand-up and improv. A co-founder of Munich’s first weekly English comedy club, he trained at Second City in Chicago, honing the spontaneity that fuels his stage presence today. He went on tour supporting comedy legends Reggie Watts and Todd Barry, running the English night at Germany’s celebrated Michael Mittermeier’s club, and a 2023 tour that saw him perform to more than 12,600 people across Europe.

Most recently, his 2024 Edinburgh Fringe debut earned him a spot in The Times’ and Edinburgh Evening News’ Best Jokes of the Fringe – no small feat in the world’s biggest comedy festival. Add performances at the Royal Albert Hall and glowing reviews from The Guardian and The Scotsman, and Algiyadi’s trajectory is clear: one to watch.

In 2025 and 2026, his new show will tour more than 50 European cities, with every performance in English. And if ticket prices are a barrier? The comedian insists no one should miss out on laughter: “If you cannot afford the ticket for whatever reason, just email us and we’ll issue you a free one. We all need to have a laugh sometimes.”

Almost Legal Alien

Comedian Mustafa Algiyadi brings his tour stand-up show to Cyprus. October 11. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 9pm. €16-21. Tickets on EventBrite