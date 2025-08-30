The appeal of the former Paphos bishop Tychikos will be discussed by the Holy Synod, in front of which he is expected to apper, it was reported on Saturday.

The decision was announced following the Synod’s regular session on Friday, with Tychikos expected to appear at the next meeting in mid-October.

Tychikos began the process of appealing the Holy Synod’s decision to depose him in July, triggering the archbishopric’s obligation to refer the matter to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, under which Friday’s meeting was held.

During the meeting, following the recommendation of the Holy Provincial Synod of the Archdiocese of Australia, two appointments were made unanimously. Reverend Archdeacon Athenagoras Karakostantakis was elected Bishop of Canberra. Abbot Christoforos Krikelis, the chief clerk of Archbishop Makarios, was appointed assistant bishop, with the title of Bishop of Kerasounos.