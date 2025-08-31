Police arrested a 55-year-old man on August 31, in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts in Famagusta district.
According to the police communication branch, testimony linked the man to a total of 20 cases of burglary, theft, and attempted burglary, committed between April 15 and August 31.
He was taken into custody under a court warrant to assist ongoing investigations.
The Famagusta criminal investigation department said inquiries are continuing. No further details about the suspect or the investigation have been released.
