Police arrested a 55-year-old man on August 31, in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts in Famagusta district.

According to the police communication branch, testimony linked the man to a total of 20 cases of burglary, theft, and attempted burglary, committed between April 15 and August 31.

He was taken into custody under a court warrant to assist ongoing investigations.

The Famagusta criminal investigation department said inquiries are continuing. No further details about the suspect or the investigation have been released.