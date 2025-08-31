The Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna, travels to Copenhagen on Sunday to attend the Informal Council of Ministers responsible for European Affairs of the European Union (EU), organized by the Danish EU Presidency, between September 1 and 2.

The Secretariat of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU said in a press release that the Informal Council will begin tomorrow with a working lunch, with the participation of candidate and potential candidate countries for EU membership.

The press release noted that the main work of the session will be held on Tuesday, 2 September, with a discussion on the importance of the Copenhagen criteria, in the context of the enlargement policy, as well as on the means of supporting the necessary reforms. The discussion will also include the relevant Ministers of the candidate and potential candidate countries for EU membership.

“A discussion will follow between the Ministers of the 27 EU Member States on strengthening the rule of law. In particular, the Ministers will exchange views on how the EU’s rule of law toolbox can be further strengthened, both in terms of its preventive dimension and its effectiveness in cases of violations,” it added.

It also noted that the Informal Council in Copenhagen will conclude with a working lunch on the future of Europe, in view of the presentation, in the autumn, of the European Commission’s pre-accession policy reviews.

On the sidelines of the Council, and as part of preparations for the assumption of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2026, Raouna will hold bilateral meetings, the press release concluded.