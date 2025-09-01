A worldly cultural evening is coming up at a picturesque village this September, serenading audiences with traditional Hispanic sounds. The courtyard of The Agora Hotel will host a flamenco night, filling its patio with Spanish rhythms, foot-tapping sounds and guitars.

Cypriot flamenco dancers Filippos Christoforides, Katerina Ioannou and Elena Agroti will head to the Lefkara venue for a special two-hour flamenco performance on September 13. Skilled and passionate about this Andalusian art, the performers will take audiences on a journey to the south of Spain. And they will not be embarking on this adventure alone, as Argentinian guitarist Sebastian Legovich will join the Cypriots and bring the guitar music of the evening.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s Novel restaurant will serve Mediterranean dinner, and the bar will prepare signature cocktails by the pool to accompany this lively performance. Expect an authentic show with rhythm, passion, emotion, improvisation and dazzling costumes under the starry night sky. The event invites lovers of dance, music, and Spanish traditions to experience a vibrant fusion of cultures in the heart of Cyprus.

Flamenco Night

Performance by Argentinian guitarist Sebastian Legovich and Cypriot flamenco dancers Filippos Christoforides, Katerina Ioannou, and Elena Agroti. September 13. The Agora Hotel, Lefkara village, Larnaca district. 8pm. €10. https://www.theagorahotel.com/currentevents/flamenconight