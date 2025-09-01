Larnaca’s district government organisation (EOA) on Monday filed a lawsuit against the metal recycling factory in Aradippou where an explosion injured three people on Friday for operating without a licence.

District governor Angelos Hadjicharalambous told the Cyprus News Agency that the factory had been operating without a licence since 2014.

“We do not know why the environment department had given the owner a permit to collect and sort metal for recycling despite the fact that he did not have the necessary licences for the factory,” Hadjicharalambous said.

Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou said another similar company was operating in close proximity to the factory and that last year an explosion had occurred at the former site, in addition to the one on Friday.

“The owners of the two establishments had bought a piece of land in 2014 to place their scrap metal. At the same time, they applied for licences,” Partou said.

He added that in 2019 the environment department, through the attorney-general, had initiated procedures to postpone the operation of the factories. In 2022, the lawyers representing the owners requested more time, however the environment department refused and launched a court case.

In 2023, the court fined the owners €600 each.

According to Partou, when he became aware of the fact that the factories were operating without a licence, he sent a letter informing Larnaca’s EOA.

Aradippou’s municipal council will convene later on Monday to discuss the issue and decide on further action.