Cyprus’ economy recorded solid growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report released this week by the state statistical service.

In real terms and adjusted for seasonality, Cyprus’ Gross Domestic Product grew by 3.3 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The statistical service reported that this positive growth was primarily driven by the sectors of wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, information and communications, and accommodation and food services.

Finally, when compared to the first quarter of 2025, growth was estimated at 0.5 per cent.