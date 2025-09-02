A night of funky, jazzy and groovy music is coming to a charming Paphos Garden. On September 9, the popular local band Fuzz Bus will return to Technopolis 20 for an outdoor concert, transforming an ordinary Tuesday night into a dynamic musical evening.

Musicians Lefteris Moumtzis (bass and vocals), Ermis Michail (guitar), Andreas Panteli (keyboards) and Omiros Miltiadous (drums) are ready to make their Paphos comeback following a successful first performance at Technopolis 20 last year. Their previous show left audiences impressed and after popular demand, the band returns with more.

Their style moves across a wide range of sounds and music genres, with a focus on improvisation and interaction. Fuzz Bus’ music is bound to give foot-tapping and shoulder-shimming sensations as their performances include well-known numbers infused with the band’s unique sound. The evening will also include original compositions.

“Their music can be generally described as jazz-rock,” say organisers, “but it also draws strongly from funk, soul, psychedelic folk and, of course, jazz improvisation. Having performed in countless festivals, music venues and bars in recent years, the group has developed a special way of communicating on stage, creating a distinctive musical identity.”

Influences from John McLaughlin’s Mahavishnu Orchestra and Jimi Hendrix’s psychedelic blues, to Terry Callier’s progressive folk and Sly Stone’s funk are blended through the band’s music, creating unique soundscapes.

“The result,” conclude the organisers, “is an irresistible set that bursts with energy and invites the audience to share an exciting musical journey with Fuzz Bus.”

Fuzz Bus

Band returns for a garden performance. September 9. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com