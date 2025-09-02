Rare marine habitats have been discovered off the southern coast of Cyprus, scientists said on Monday, which highlight both the richness and fragility of the island’s seas.

The Marine & Environmental Research (MER) Lab completed the first systematic study of ecosystems found at depths of 50 to 200 metres – known as mesophotic ecosystems – where light is limited and conditions are little explored.

Using a remotely operated vehicle, researchers surveyed more than 32 sites in the waters off Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

The survey revealed large formations of sponges, corals and anemones. More than 200 species were identified, including several not previously recorded in Cyprus. Some of these are classed as threatened or protected.

Scientists say the habitats act as refuges for biodiversity and support fish stocks, linking them indirectly to sustainable fishing.

The study also found clear evidence of human impact.

Marine litter and abandoned fishing gear, known as ghost gear, were observed continuing to trap wildlife.

Marks from trawling were also visible in sensitive areas, while invasive species and coral deaths, possibly linked to rising sea temperatures, were also recorded.

Researchers warn that these ecosystems grow extremely slowly and have limited capacity to recover once disturbed.

They are calling for targeted protection, including restrictions on damaging activities, removal of marine waste, and long-term scientific monitoring.

The Mesophos project was funded by the UK government through the Darwin Plus programme and led by MER Lab.

A video of what the scientists found can be viewed here.