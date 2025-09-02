Almost all sectors will be impacted by next week’s three-hour general strike, unions said on Tuesday although skeleton staff will make sure that hospitals run smoothly and lives are not put in danger.

The strike, on September 11, was announced on Monday and will see workers down tools between 11am and 2pm. It was called after unions and employers in labour ministry mediated talks failed to reach agreement about the payment of the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA).

The first major work stoppage since 2023, it is means as a warning.

“The public sectors include construction, municipalities, airports, teachers and professors. The private sector is also involved. Almost everything will be affected,” a Peo spokesman said.

Hospitals will remain open with security staff.

The spokesman said cover will only be put on in sectors that need it. “In construction, and teaching, it is not needed,” he added.

“Salary increases have been applied unfairly for decades. It should continue for everyone, even those on the minimum wage. All trade unions agree, and we are moving forward together.”

An announcement is expected on Wednesday to outline which government departments will and will not be operating.

The strike decision followed a pan-union conference where Sek and Peo leaders warned this is only the beginning.

“It is the first step in a series of measures, until we achieve the goal, which is collective and universal,” said Peo general secretary Sotiroula Charalambous.

Sek’s Andreas Matsas made it clear that suspension of measures would only happen if a serious proposal consistent with the CoLA system was put forward.

“It makes no sense to enter into a process that will not offer anything new,” he said.

“Only in the event that something substantive emerges, will we decide to suspend the measures and enter into dialogue. No one should play with the dignity of workers.”

The ministry of labour urged unions to continue talks.

“Despite the difficulties and disagreements, the intensive effort to reach an agreement must continue, and the taking of strike measures must be avoided to preserve labour peace,” it said.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) condemned the decision “in the strongest possible terms,” warning of “deadlocks dangerous for the future of the Cypriot economy” and urging unions to act responsibly.

On Tuesday, Akel called for CoLA to be restored and extended to all workers, arguing that it strengthens wages and boosts consumption.

It also accused the government of siding with employers’ associations and failing to deliver on pre-election promises.

The Green Party described CoLA as a tool of social justice, but proposed reforms such as setting a ceiling or applying inverse rates depending on salary levels.

Edek backed the strike, calling it the last effort to save CoLA, and urged a clear timetable to restore it fully.

The party also linked the dispute to wider EU goals, stressing the need to raise the coverage of collective agreements to 80 per cent of workers, alongside improvements in the minimum wage.