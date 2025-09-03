The education ministry is “ready for the new school year”, ahead of which the cabinet decided on Wednesday to improve benefits for pregnant teachers, whether full-time or replacements.

“We continue to promote policies that enhance equal rights, respect motherhood and upgrade education,” Education Minister Athena Michaelidou posted on X.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Michaelidou explained that the amendment to the law, to be sent to the House, ensures teachers enjoy equal treatment. Now, the sick leave taken by pregnant teachers will be calculated as service. “Wherever there are distortions, we will fix them,” she assured.

“In general terms we are ready” for the new school year, Michaelidou said.

High school students will be going to school this Friday and primary school students on Monday.

“The beginning of a school year is a procedure we know very well. We place emphasis on the educational material, for the books to be in place, for staffing not to pose too many problems. It is a dynamic environment […] there are 800 schools across Cyprus. Wherever there are any issues, we are ready to step in and help,” Michaelidou said.

Teachers started work on Monday to have a week to prepare for the arrival of the children.

Michaelidou also referred to the teacher evaluation process, saying that the ministry had put forward several suggestions, however the unions were insisting on their initial positions.

“Nevertheless, the climate is good for us to go to the House together and discuss all issues so that we can bring about the change we all want. We are not just talking about the teacher evaluations. We are talking about the opportunities we give teachers for their professional development, its connection with the quality of the educational system and the ability to address the challenges,” she said.