Parents of more than 6,000 pupils in Western Limassol municipality have threatened to keep their children home from school on Friday unless the local school authority resolves ongoing staffing and administrative problems.

The Western Limassol school authority has closed its doors since Monday protesting lack of support from the ministry, leaving families without essential support. Gymnasiums, Lyceums and technical schools officially start school on Friday.

The school authority is facing reduced numbers of supervisors, technical staff, and a lack of a health supervisor, making operation of 25 schools extremely difficult.

The authority is responsible for the daily running of all local schools including kindergartens, handling non-teaching staffing, paperwork and helping families, making sure all students can actually go to school.

President of the authority Herodotos Neophytou told CyBC radio on Wednesday that the situation is “unsustainable” and is placing increasing pressure on the education system.

“For many years, our facilities have been temporary. The education minister referred us to the general director, and we held a meeting with five caretakers,” Neophytou said.

“Since then, the number of staff has not increased, even though the workload has grown significantly. We asked for extra personnel, but we still face a heavy burden.”

He said kindergartens are not formally recognised as school units.

“Education Minister Athena Michaelidou called our action vindictive. The reply we received was to send an untrained caretaker, whom we now have to train ourselves,” he added, criticising the government’s response.

Communication issues have worsened the problem.

“Caretakers are not responding to calls or scheduling appointments. Offices had to be closed when meetings produced no results. We cannot wait any longer,” Neophytou said.

The ministry of education confirmed it is aware of the staffing issues and has already made arrangements to strengthen the board with additional curator hours, but warned that full replacement of resigned staff was limited due to general understaffing.

The ministry of education urges the authority to immediately resume work and engage in dialogue to resolve issues for the benefit of students.

“The parents have been with us since Monday when our decision was announced, they have been calling us and congratulating us. If we didn’t do it, they would do it themselves, because the situation has reached an untenable point,” Neophytou stressed.

Neophytou explained that the closure was forced due to the prevailing situation.

“We are fed up with promises and words, we tried arguments and dialogue but we have not found a solution,” he said, adding that they are facing “an acute housing problem at all levels, now we also have the problem of staffing. It can’t go on any longer.”

“Before the reform, we had five and a half supervisors, after the reform, as many more schools came under our responsibility and instead of increasing the number, ours was reduced to five,” added Neophytou.