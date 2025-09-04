The Cyprus grain producers’ organisation has donated ten tonnes of bulgur wheat and ten tonnes of flour to the Church of Cyprus. The food was made from Cypriot durum wheat and will be distributed across all Holy Metropolises on the island.

According to an announcement, larger quantities will go to the Metropolises of Limassol and Paphos. The aim is to support people affected by recent wildfires.

The handover took place in the presence of Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus and members of the organisation’s board of directors. The group said the donation was part of its annual contribution to society, with a focus on the well-being of citizens.

The Church will later divide the food between the Metropolises. Each will manage distribution according to local needs.