Cyprus is on track to surpass last year’s record tourism revenues and arrivals, after posting the strongest growth among its Euro-Mediterranean peers in the first half of 2025, as mentioned in Philenews.

The statistical service said tourism revenues rose by 21.3 per cent year-on-year in the first six months, reaching €1.38 billion compared with €1.14 billion in the same period of 2024.

In June alone, revenues climbed 9.6 per cent to €422.3 million.

Per capita tourist spending in June increased by 6 per cent to €847. British visitors, who made up 36.4 per cent of arrivals, spent €103.92 per day, while Polish tourists (7.3 per cent of arrivals) spent €90.91. Israeli visitors, the third largest market at 6.1 per cent, spent €149.44 daily.

Across Europe, Cyprus posted the highest revenue growth rate. For the first half of 2025, its 21.3 per cent increase outpaced Malta (21.1 per cent), Greece (11 per cent), Spain (8 per cent), Turkey (7.4 per cent) and Italy (5.7 per cent).

For the first five months of the year, Cyprus’ growth had been even higher at 27.2 per cent.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis said the results emphasise the sector’s importance for the economy, tourism businesses and local communities.

“Tourism was and remains one of the most important pillars of our country’s economy,” he said.

“In 2024 we had a double record of arrivals and revenues, something expected again this year,” he added.

He also said that “advanced tourist countries now focus mainly on revenues, as this demonstrates the contribution of tourism to the national economy.”

Tourism’s contribution to the economy exceeded €3 billion for the first time last year. Koumis said the sharp increase so far in 2025 points to another strong performance, with revenues likely to rise significantly beyond that level.