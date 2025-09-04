The government has approved the programmes of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, making it the first Greek university branch to operate in Cyprus.

“This marks the foundation of a new chapter in the academic and research landscape of the country. Our strategy for the internationalisation of higher education is now taking shape,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

He added that the opening of the branch represents a significant step in strengthening Cyprus’ position on the international academic map and expressed hope that the island would “become a magnet for students, academics and researchers.”

Letymbiotis added that the opening of the teaching facility marked also marks the beginning of a new institutional framework, paving the way for other international universities to offer programmes on the island.

“This is an important development, a milestone in Cyprus’ transformation into a regional centre of higher education, with multiple benefits for society, the economy, and our international image,” he concluded.