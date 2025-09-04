Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear after the lifting of the partial fog and low cloud to which most of the island woke up.

However, rain will be possible in the mountains in the afternoon, with the odd storm not ruled out.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though low cloud cover will be possible at times.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Friday and through the weekend, the weather will be mainly clear, though rain will be possible in the mountains in the afternoons.

Temperatures are expected to slightly drop on Saturday.