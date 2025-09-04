And how do they help people address their problems?

By Vasilios Silivistris

Talking therapies empower individuals to speak openly and confidently to a trained professional about problems and issues that are causing them concern. These therapies are proven to help people overcome specific difficulties such as serious illness, bereavement, anxiety and depression, whereas other people may use them for personal growth and development.

There are several different talking therapies.

Counselling

Counselling is a general term for a range of talking therapies. A counsellor listens to a person’s concerns in a non-judgmental and supportive manner, aiming to help the person be clearer about their problems. In this way, people are able to come up with their own answers. It is often used to help someone cope with recent events that they have found difficult. There are different types of counselling available, and may include individual or group counselling.

Psychotherapy

Psychotherapy is a term for a range of talking therapies. It provides a more in-depth form of therapy and can address a wider range of issues. There are many different types of psychotherapy approaches.

Psychodynamic: focuses on how a person’s current behaviour and relationships are affected by their unconscious thoughts and past experiences (particularly in childhood).

Psychoanalysis: also raises awareness of how early experiences and relationships affect current behaviours and motivations. Psychoanalysis is more in-depth, and sessions are usually more frequent than in psychodynamic therapy.

Family Therapy: involves a family working with one or more therapists to help resolve their problems. It is particularly interested in the relationships between family members.

The humanistic approach

Therapies encourage people to think about their feelings and take responsibility for their thoughts and actions. The emphasis is on personal growth. A psychotherapist will help a person increase their understanding of how their personality and life experiences influence their current thoughts, feelings, relationships and behaviour.

This may lead to changes in thinking and behaviour that will help people deal with their problems and difficult situations more successfully.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive behavioural therapy aims to help people change how they think and what they do. These changes can help people feel better. Unlike some of the other talking therapies, CBT focuses on the here and now. Instead of focusing on the causes of distress in the past, it looks for ways to improve the current situation.

How do talking therapies work?

Talking therapies can involve several regular face-to-face sessions that usually last for an hour, but can be shorter. There is an initial assessment where the therapist will obtain an idea of the problem and some background information. The therapist will then discuss a treatment plan with the person.

It is also possible to receive certain talking therapies, such as counselling and CBT, over the telephone or online.

Cognitive behavioural therapists will also recommend that the person carry out ‘homework’ between sessions to help reinforce what is learned and to try out new ideas.

The number of sessions required will depend on the type of problem, the type of therapy, and who is giving the therapy. With counselling and psychotherapy, some people get everything they need from one session or from just a few. Others may require counselling or psychotherapy over a much longer period.

Successful therapy depends very much on the development of a trusting relationship between the therapist and the client, it is therefore important that people work with a therapist whose approach and manner they are comfortable with.

What to look for in a therapist

It is important that you feel comfortable with your therapist, and you may need to speak to several therapists before you find the right person.

It is also important to check that the therapist is accredited by the relevant professional body and abides by a professional code of ethics, and has regular ongoing professional supervision to ensure the safe and ethical practice, discussing their approach.

Could I benefit from therapy?

If you question whether therapy can be helpful with what you are dealing with in your life, here are some questions to ask yourself.

Do you feel unfulfilled in some areas of your life? Do you experience a great deal of conflict in your close relationships? Do you feel angry a lot? Do you find it stressful spending time with your family, or do you avoid family members as much as possible? Do you find yourself doing things that you have a feeling might not be that good for you, like drinking too much, working a lot, eating for emotional reasons, or spending a lot of time online? Do you feel depressed or anxious? Do you feel stressed out? Do you suffer from feelings of low self-esteem? Do you feel lonely or isolated? Do you feel trapped, afraid, or not in control of your life? Did you have experiences as a child that you feel could be keeping you from living a full, happy adult life?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, please consult a therapist.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk