Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis paid an official visit to Jeddah on September 3 and 4, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Supply Chain, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, where she represented Cyprus at the 2nd Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference.

Hadjimanolis was the only EU minister to take part in the high-level panel, a fact which, according to the announcement, emphasised both the close relationship between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia and the island’s active presence in the wider Gulf region.

The discussion focused on the theme ‘Resilience, Cooperation, and Vision in a Changing World’, with ministers from across the globe in attendance.

Alongside Al-Jasser and other senior officials, Hadjimanolis reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to innovation, inclusiveness, and active international engagement.

She stressed that “the country is working to drive efforts toward a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready maritime sector.”

Stronger cooperation among nations, particularly within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and other fora, she explained, is essential for improving efficiency, ensuring safer operations, and accelerating innovation.

At the same time, she pointed to the importance of investing in people, emphasising the need for upskilling and reskilling seafarers, whom she described as the backbone of the maritime industry.

On the sidelines of the conference, she met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Rumaih Al-Rumaih, to review progress since their recent discussions in Qatar on a memorandum of understanding.

Both sides confirmed their intention to complete and sign the agreement as soon as possible.

A separate meeting was held with Bahrain’s Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in the maritime sector.

The Bahraini minister expressed strong interest in strengthening bilateral maritime relations with Cyprus, proposing the signing of an MoU to institutionalise cooperation.

He also confirmed his participation in the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference in Limassol next month, where the two ministers are expected to meet again.

Hadjimanolis also held contacts with her counterparts from Dominica, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Montenegro and Somalia, seeking support for Cyprus’s re-election to the IMO Council in November’s London elections.

During her stay, the deputy minister visited the offices of Cyprus’ honorary consul in Jeddah, Mohamed Abdulkader M. Alfadl, where discussions touched on the Cypriot community in Saudi Arabia and prospects for expanding trade and maritime ties, particularly in the cruise sector.

In all meetings, Hadjimanolis was accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Charis Moritsis.