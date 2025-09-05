Cyview is moving forward with yet another major step in land and real estate development, dynamically expanding its activity in the wider Nicosia area.

According to the statement, the company has acquired the plot that for many years hosted the well-known Ginger Swimming Pool in Latsia, with the aim of implementing a complex mixed-use project that bears the Group’s signature and vision.

The new development, which will cover an area of 6,186 square metres, represents a strategic investment of several million euros.

It is expected to contribute decisively to the upgrading of the urban landscape of the area. The project will create a multifunctional centre for accommodation, housing, recreation and corporate hospitality.

Moreover, the development falls within a zone that allows a building factor of 140 per cent on half the area and 100 per cent on the rest, offering both substantial scope and flexibility.

At the same time, procedures for securing the required urban planning and building permits are already under way, while construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

In his statement, Andreas Michael, founder and CEO of Cyview, said “The acquisition and development of this specific plot in Latsia is a strategic decision with a long-term perspective for us. We envision a project that will combine high aesthetics, functionality and absolute respect for the urban environment.”

He also stressed that the goal is to create a new reference point in Nicosia, “which will be able to host both quality residential and hospitality spaces, as well as large corporate events. This project is part of the Group’s broader plan for investments with a substantial footprint in the economy and society.”

Cyview noted that it continues to invest dynamically in the Cypriot real estate market, focusing on quality, sustainability and the creation of projects with high added value, which respond to modern needs for living, hospitality and professional activity.