Friday marked the start of the 2025-2026 school year for senior school students in Cyprus, and the education ministry pledged the education system would undergo significant changes.

The reforms are decisive, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

She urged students to approach school and university not only as places of learning but also as spaces for creativity, collaboration and the cultivation of values.

Changes this year include a reduction of the material on the syllabus, a focus on essential knowledge and skills, and the introduction of new subjects including financial literacy, civic education, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The reforms also aim to strengthen innovation, support full-day schools, improve infrastructure, green yards, and expand the use of digital technologies.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou at the Latsia lyceum

The ministry stressed that learning environments will be inclusive.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the new school year begins with students and teachers at the heart of government policies.

“Our first thought and warmest wishes go to them for a creative, safe and fruitful year, full of health and progress,” he added.

Michaelidou also addressed higher education, adding that Cypriot universities act as pillars of knowledge, research and innovation.

She said the government will continue to support university research, enhancing cooperation with European networks and investing in sectors that contribute to national development.

Michaelidou thanked teachers and academics for their dedication, saying their work keeps the spirit of learning alive. She encouraged them to foster responsibility, inspiration and respect among students, and to promote solidarity, democracy and humanity as part of daily life.

Concluding her message, Michaeilidou highlighted that the success of the education reforms depends on collective participation.