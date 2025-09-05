A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition at Paphos general hospital after being hit by a car late on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Eratous Avenue when a 20-year-old woman driver, with two 18-year-old passengers, hit the teenager as he attempted to cross the road.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where doctors diagnosed fractures to his legs as well as internal bleeding in the lungs and abdomen.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where his condition is described as critical.

An alcotest on the driver showed she had not been drinking.

Paphos traffic police said that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.