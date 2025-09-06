Industrial turnover in Cyprus rose by 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

In June 2025, the industrial turnover index reached 141.9 units, with 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, marking an increase of 4.8 per cent compared with June 2024.

In the manufacturing sector, the index climbed to 145.1 units in June 2025, recording a significant rise of 10.0 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier.

The mining and quarrying sector also recorded an increase of 17.9 per cent.

By contrast, the statistical service reported a negative change in other areas, with electricity supply falling by 15.9 per cent and water supply and materials recovery dropping by 5.7 per cent.