A 16-year-old was arrested in Larnaca on Friday night on charges of causing grievous bodily harm against two individuals on August 11.

The 16-year-old was released after being questioned.

Polic reported that on August 11, two foreigners reported by phone that they were attacked by young men outside a fast food restaurant in Larnaca.

Police arrested the 16-year-old according to the Children in Conflict with the Law Act of 2021, and after being questioned, he was released.

Investigations are continuing.