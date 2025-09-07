Take to the streets and celebrate the feeling of community

September brings with it a new wave of cultural events. One to mark down is the Laou Laou Open Streets event happening in Limassol on September 20 and in Nicosia on September 21 – two car-free days in the city.

Held as part of European Mobility Week 2025 under the theme Mobility for All, the events invite people to take to the streets, leave cars behind and celebrate the community feeling. The event series aims to encourage residents and visitors of all ages to step out into old neighbourhoods – Ayioi Omologites in Nicosia and Ayios Antonios in Limassol – to experience the city from a different perspective.

Picture this: a day out and about, without the beeping sound of car horns, breaks scratching the road, and having only broken pavements to walk on. On September 20 and 21, neighbourhood roads will be closed to cars. The streets will belong to the people as Laou Laou – Open Streets tries to reimagine what the city would look like if pedestrians outnumbered cars.

Can it be a place for play, creative and connection? The events will explore just that through free creative and artistic opportunities. The streets around Ayioi Omologites will come to life with a variety of activities on September 21, welcoming children, adults, elders and pets.

Organised by OPU (Organization for Positive Urbanism), Cohesion4EU, Nicosia Municipality with the support of the department of sustainable mobility, the day invites citizens to be a part of it. For those interested in offering an activity or an event, an open call is available on OPU’s social media channels.

Last year’s inaugural edition succeeded all expectations, gathered support from municipalities and embassies, so this year the event expands to Limassol as well. On September 20, Agyras Street and other roads around Ayios Antonios neighbourhood will also fill with creative performances, workshops and activities for all to enjoy from 10am to 8pm. This event is organised by OPU, Friends of the Earth and Limassol Municipality, again with the support of the department of sustainable mobility.

Local businesses, artists and performers who would like to be part of the day’s celebrations can share their ideas and proposals through another open call and help transform the city centre into a buzzing community, and car-free ground.

Car-free days with art events, performances, workshops and more in the street. September 20, Agios Antonios neighbourhood, Limassol. September 21. Agioi Omologites neighbourhood, Nicosia. 10am-8pm. https://www.facebook.com/opucollective