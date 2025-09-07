More than €147 million will be spent on the island’s public schools this year on expansions, upgrades and renovations, Education Minster Athena Michaelidou said on Sunday.

“The new school year begins dynamically with important innovations and programmes that empower children and support the work of teachers, while at the same time it is a milestone for the implementation of important infrastructure projects, confirming that education is a fundamental priority of the government,” Michaelidou said.

Primary school children return to lessons on Monday, while senior school students went in on Friday with lessons to begin on Monday.

A programme to install air conditioners is proceeding according to schedule, while 45 per cent of schools throughout Cyprus already have them in operation. In the Famagusta area, the installation programme has already been completed.

The programme is due to be completed by the end of 2026, with the aim of providing comfortable schooling conditions for all children.

Regarding staffing, Michaelidou said the new year begins without problems, meaning all schools will operate fully.

She said her ministry continues with the modernisation of schools, with a vision of an effective and inclusive educational system.

“The achievement of our goals requires synergies with all those involved and we follow this path consistently,” she added.