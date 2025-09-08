Where to eat, drink and wander in 2025

Barcelona is a city of layers: the imposing Sagrada Familia, Gaudí’s surreal bursts of colour, and streets laid out with geometric precision. Direct flights from Cyprus now make it temptingly close, and after a visit or two, you will have strolled the Gothic Quarter, escaped the chaos of La Rambla, and dipped your toes at La Barceloneta. But what happens when the touristy checklist is done – or simply doesn’t appeal?

That is when the city’s treasures begin to unfold: a photo booth café where your espresso comes with a snapshot, a cable car trip to serene greenery, a park boat ride that costs less than a cocktail, and quiet restaurants tucked just steps away from overcrowded tapas bars. On my fifth visit, I set out to uncover the city anew. This is the Barcelona for the curious.

Where to browse

Tucked into a quiet street in the Eixample neighbourhood, Libreria Byron feels more like an elegant salon from another era than a bookshop. Red velvet chairs match the wooden floors, and the walls house hundreds of books in Spanish and Catalan. It’s a bookworm’s refuge: a spot to pause with a coffee, settle in with your laptop and even enjoy live music on some evening.

Nearby, Libreria Ona unfolds across several levels, housing more than 40,000 Catalan titles. A tucked-away stationery nook overflows with paper, inks, notebooks, tote bags and greeting cards, while a children’s room filled with colour is where young visitors browse books, games and little trinkets. Ona too has a café, and art-filled corners waiting to be discovered, making the bookstore feel part book emporium, part cultural playground.

The Gothic Quarter’s narrow lanes hide boutiques, tapas bars and curious little shops. Down the picture-perfect Baixada de Viladecols, Madame Melon is a slow-concept store that draws you in with boho décor, curated playlists and green plants. The store features clothes, jewellery, art prints, home décor, bags and carpets made by artisans in Morocco, Senegal, Vietnam, Bali and Guatemala.

Where to wander

Getting lost in the Gothic Quarter is a true Barcelona adventure. On an aimless wander near the Cathedral, I discovered the photomosaic The World Begins With Every Kiss. At first glance, it appears to show two pairs of lips about to meet. Step closer, and thousands of tiny photographs of real people reveal the full story. Find it on Plaça d’Isidre Nonell, it’s impossible not to stop and linger.

The Kiss Mural

Nearby is the long Carrer de la Princesa, filled with art shops, bakeries and a Greek frozen yoghurt spot that often has crowds lining up outside. There, a new way to enjoy coffee has been invented – with a photo in hand. The entrance to Analogin Photobooth is a blue curtain that leads to an actual photobooth. €8 will get you two sets of photos. You pay by card, and once the photoshoot is over, slip out from the other curtain side to enter the café and grab your photos.

The fee also gets you a nice cup of coffee of your choice. If seeking a tasty caffeine hit, not the mild café con leche kind, COTO Coffee + Colmado is a hidden speciality coffee spot with freshly-brewed beans. It’s tiny, pink and serves aromatic hot and cold blends.

At the end of Carrer de la Princesa is Ciutadella Park with its green gardens, a fairytale fountain, a monumental waterfall you can climb and a shady, tropical greenhouse. It is one of Barcelona’s rare green escapes. For just €7, you can rent a rowing boat for half an hour and enjoy a romantic ride on the lake.

For even more greenery, head to Montjuïc, a hilltop fortress with gardens, forests and panoramic views. A short cable car ride delivers you to the summit – or, for the more adventurous, a scenic walk up through the gardens awaits.

Ciutadella park Coto Coffee Gothic quarter streets Analogin photobooth photo credit @analogin.barcelona

Where to eat

Barcelona’s harbour-front paella spots are tempting, but for a taste of traditional Catalan cuisine, Ca l’Estevet delivers. In a charming, storied space, succulent duck in an orange sauce, spinach with raisins and pine nuts, oxtail stew, and snails arrive alongside black-and-white photos and tiled walls. Service is buttoned-up and friendly, making it an elegant experience that won’t break the bank.

It’s impressive how many hungry mouths Bar Cañete can feed in its intimate establishment, yet with dishes so fresh, people don’t mind waiting in line for a seat. The tapas bar has an excellent choice of fresh fish dishes and seafood picked from Catalan markets, delicious chicken and ham croquettes and zesty sea bass ceviche. Its best-seller, the squid sandwich with allioli sauce, is a must-try!

Grill Room Bar Thonet offers a quieter alternative just a short walk from the busiest spots. Its take on patatas bravas packs a spicy kick, and dishes like mussels, fried calamari, and saucy octopus deliver all the flavour with far less fuss.

The city’s charm lies in its quiet corners, not just where the crowds go. Be curious enough to explore beyond the hotspots, and Barcelona will reward you.