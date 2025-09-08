President of the Paphos regional water authority Charalambos Pittokopitis on Monday expressed his optimism about the water supply in the area, emphasising that water supply cuts for households or businesses were highly unlikely.

“We are currently receiving 2,000 cubic meters of water per day from the two small units in Potima,” Pittokopitis said.

He added that since last week, the second small desalination unit in Potima, with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters per day, has been operating, ultimately boosting Paphos’ water supply.

By the end of September, an additional 5,000 cubic meters of water were expected to be available from the larger desalination unit in Potima.

Additionally, the desalination plant in Kouklia, destroyed in a fire last December, with a capacity of 15,000 cubic meters of water per day, was expected to be fully restored before September 25.

“I am quite optimistic that there will be no water cuts to households or businesses,” Pittokopitis said.

Despite his optimism about the sufficiency of the water supply, he said the situation at the dams remained critical, with the Asprogia-Kanavios dam currently holding around 2.5 million cubic metres of water and the Asprokremmos dam 6.5 million cubic metres, which he described as very low levels.

“We must, he continued, safeguard and address the situation and the possibility that we will not have rainfall this coming winter,” he concluded.