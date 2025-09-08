A 52-year-old man was arrested in Paralimni in connection with the illegal possession of property and burglary tools, police said on Monday.

Police said he was located and detained shortly after midnight, following a tip-off about a suspicious individual in the area.

Officers said he was found with a moped registered to another person, a bank card under a different name, a television, and other items for which he failed to provide satisfactory explanations.

Police are investigating whether the items are stolen.

Burglary tools were also discovered inside the moped.