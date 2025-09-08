England’s record 342-run One Day International win over South Africa in Southampton on Sunday provided the recipe for future success, according to coach Brendon McCullum, as they found the right gears with both bat and ball.

England amassed 414 for five in their 50 overs and then skittled the visitors for 72 to set a new world record margin of victory, beating India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in 2023.

It was as comprehensive a victory as you will see, but also came off the back of South African wins at Headingley and Lord’s that saw the visitors claim a first ODI series win in England since 1998.

“Today was a big game for us,” McCullum told Sky Sports. “We were wiped off the park in the first match and I thought we played reasonably well at Lord’s but came up just short, within one blow of a record chase.

“To bounce back today, show fortitude, play the style of cricket we wanted, and win by the margin we did was very satisfying. At the same time, it’s disappointing to have lost the series.

“We are in the business of winning series, and going down hurts, but there is some satisfaction in how we finished.”

McCullum said there was no panic, just disappointment, after their back-to-back defeats.

“We know what makes us a good side and we know when we fall short. The key is keeping your emotions and approach steady in what is a very inconsistent format.

“The guys were calm today, and it was great to see some of them step up and show their quality at this level.”

Managing the volume of cricket at domestic and international level will become harder as more fixtures are crammed in, and McCullum said they got a taste of that in this series.

“We were probably a little short on preparation coming straight from The Hundred, and that’s something we’ll need to handle better because the schedule won’t change,” he said.

“Once we settled into the series, we kept improving. We’re a side that can put opponents under pressure with our stroke makers and touch players, and today with the ball we saw real hostility from our quicks and some wizardry from Adil Rashid. It was a good template for us.”

England next host South Africa for three Twenty20 Internationals starting in Cardiff on Wednesday.