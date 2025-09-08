Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly warm with a sunny start to the day, though increased cloud cover and even isolated rain will be possible.

This rain will be mostly confined to the mountains and inland areas, though it may be accompanied by the odd storm.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 26 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Increased cloud cover is expected on Tuesday, with more rain and storms possible, while similar weather will be expected on Wednesday, before clearer skies are forecast for Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain largely stable on Tuesday, before increasing slightly on Wednesday and Thursday.