The United States joined Western allies in a joint statement on Friday to express concern about Russia’s drone incursion into Poland and accuse Moscow of violating international law and the founding UN Charter.

The statement, read by Poland’s Secretary of State Marcin Bosacki ahead of a Security Council meeting, also called on Russia to stop “its war of aggression against Ukraine” and desist from further provocations.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russia’s drone incursion into Poland could have been a mistake. The joint statement at the United Nations on Friday was backed by 43 countries.

Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar told the Security Council, “They are aggressive and dangerous acts, as it is hard to imagine that so many drones flew so deep over Polish territory, unintentionally.”

Poland shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace on Wednesday with the backing of aircraft from its Nato allies, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and that it had not intended to hit targets in Poland.