The police carried out an operation aimed at preventing minor crimes in Limassol in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In total, they carried out more than 300 vehicle checks and breathalysed 75 motorists for alcohol consumption, while issuing a total of 39 traffic citations.

In addition, four cars and nine motorcycles were seized.

Three people were arrested during the operation, the first of whom was a 19-year-old male.

He had been riding a motorcycle through the city, and when he was pulled over, the police found a “small quantity” of drugs on his person.

The second arrest was a 45-year-old man, who police said had “committed various traffic violations” while driving his car through the city. The police also found a stun gun in his car.

The third and final arrest was a 44-year-old man who had been riding a motorcycle, and who was pulled over after also committing “traffic violations”.

After being pulled over, the man attacked the police and was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.