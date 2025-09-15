Limassol Greens is proud to announce the successful completion and delivery of its first homes. This important milestone marks the transition from vision to reality in one of Cyprus’ most ambitious and strategically located developments. Fifty-two apartments across the Robin East and Robin West buildings, along with 22 villas ranging from two to five bedrooms, are now being gradually delivered to their owners. This milestone sets a new benchmark for sustainable, design-led living in the heart of West Limassol. Marking the handover of the first residential clusters, Limassol Greens officially enters its operational phase.

Centrally located within the resort, the Robin Apartments are the only mid-rise residential offering in phase one of Limassol Greens, with sweeping views of the championship golf course, the Salt Lake, the surrounding forest and the Mediterranean Sea. The development comprises two refined buildings, each featuring 26 apartments across four storeys. Generous terraces, seamless indoor-outdoor living and premium materials define these elegant residences. Underground parking with private storage, landscaped communal areas, private gardens for ground-floor units and shaped pools enhance the overall living experience.

The delivery of the Villas marks another significant step forward for the resort. Ranging from two to five bedrooms, these homes cater to various lifestyles, from couples and young families to multi-generational households and international buyers. Each villa is designed for fluid, sunlit living, with open layouts, high ceilings, shaded terraces, private pools and Mediterranean gardens. Discreet entrances and pedestrian-first pathways ensure privacy and reinforce the development’s low-density ethos.

Spread across 1.4 million square metres, with more than 70 per cent dedicated to green space, Limassol Greens offers a rare combination of low-density residential living, world-class amenities and resilient infrastructure. In a market often fragmented by short-termism, it presents a model of structure, scale and long-term value creation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first residents,” said George Englezos, CCO of Limassol Greens. “These homes reflect our deep commitment to quality, sustainability and lifestyle innovation. What we’ve delivered is more than residences, it’s a destination that elevates every day.”

To date, over €100 million in residential sales have been secured. Yet even more telling than the figures themselves is the profile of the buyers: a balanced mix of end users and long-term investors, many of them from abroad, who are drawn not only by the development’s architectural identity, but also by its responsible management, reliability in delivery, and adherence to international standards of sustainable development.

Developed and managed by Lanitis Golf Public Co Ltd, Limassol Greens is the result of extensive collaboration among leading design and construction teams.

The project’s master plan was conceived by AECOM, while HKS London created the architectural design, with execution supported by local firms including J+A Philippou, Stamataris Architect, and Armeftis Partners. Construction is being undertaken by a group of established contractors: Cybarco Contracting, Atlas Pantou, Multipro, and Zemco, together forming one of the most coordinated private-sector development efforts in recent Cypriot history.

For more information about Limassol Greens, please visit: https://limassolgreens.com