MPs got flustered on Monday on hearing from authorities that they do not know if an ex-member of the secret service, who allegedly threatened a woman on social media, has been disciplined or sanctioned in any way.

The case concerns Nikoletta Andreou-Tsikini, a woman who reported that on August 19 a member of the secret service ‘threatened’ her on social media.

Tsikini was posting comments critical of the government and corruption. Responding to her, the member of the secret service posted: “Shut up or I’ll air your dirty laundry.”

Tsikini says she dared the other person, also a woman, to expose anything about her. The secret service member then responded with a sarcastic comment: “There’s a time for everything.”

The woman reported the incident to her lawyer, who wants to initiate legal action against the secret service member. But he cannot pin down where to file a complaint, because the secret service member has meantime been transferred to another department – the Immigration Office – and because authorities are reportedly giving them the runaround.

At the House human rights committee on Monday, Tsikini herself clarified she did not ‘unmask’ the secret service member – as the latter’s name and profile were public anyway.

The official in charge of personnel at the police could not give a clear answer as to whether the ex-secret service member has faced any disciplinary action.

If the secret service determines that a member has breached its internal regulations, it will investigate, the official told MPs.

The secret service is an independent department, he added.

Tsikini’s attorney, also attending the session, said they need to know how a member of the secret service can be accountable for their actions.

He called for an investigation immediately.

“The message must be sent that the state safeguards the right of every citizen to express themselves freely, without fear of threats or intimidation from anyone, let alone from state functionaries.”

Committee chair Irini Charalambidou (Akel) had tabled the matter for discussion.

Elaborating, Charalambidou suggested that social media is full of troll accounts, some of them having been found to be linked to the presidential palace.

She said even journalists face harassment online from such accounts for stories they publish.

Summoned to the committee were officials from the interior ministry, the attorney-general’s office, the Data Protection Commissioner, the director of the secret service, the Union of Journalists and the bar association.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis had been summoned to the committee, but did not show up. Instead, he sent a representative in his place.