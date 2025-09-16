The local English-language theatre scene has been quiet recently, so it is exciting to see a new production on the horizon. The amateur theatre group Stage One in Emba, Paphos, is getting ready to present a dark comedy, promising to leave audiences in stitches.

Three evenings of sharp-witted entertainment are in store as the theatre group presents the play Natural Causes by Eric Chappell on October 2, 3 and 4. Get ready for unexpected turns, crossed wires and escalating confusion.

Talking about their upcoming production, Stage One says: “Best known for the iconic British sitcom Rising Damp, Chappell brings his signature wit to a farcical plot that revolves around the subject of euthanasia – hardly a laughing matter, yet masterfully transformed into a comic gem.

“As the story unfolds, it becomes increasingly unclear who is meant to die, and chaos reigns supreme. Set in a world of misunderstandings, eccentric personalities, and one particularly unfortunate rubber plant, Natural Causes delivers all the ingredients of traditional farce: improbable scenarios, witty one-liners and cleverly woven running jokes.”

The show will bring a touch of dark humour, entertainment and theatre to Paphos’ cultural scene at the start of October as part of Stage One’s four annual productions. The theatre group puts on a variety of plays and also hosts monthly Club nights and workshops to keep the love for theatre alive.

The group dates back to 1985 when the first performance was held in someone’s garden. Since then, it has found a base in Emba and welcomes English speakers in the region who want to get involved in the theatre field and get social. Apart from the October show, one more production is coming up towards the end of the year. It is a pantomime, of course, Old Mother Hubbard, written and directed by one of the members, to be presented on December 9 – 13.

Natural Causes

English-language dark comedy theatre. October 2-4. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. www.stageonetheatre.net