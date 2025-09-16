The centre of excellence Eratosthenes of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and the municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia have agreed to extend their strategic cooperation for the next four years. The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2024.

On Monday, representatives from both sides met to discuss their joint plans. The meeting focused on preparing scientific, consultancy, and technical studies. These studies aim to protect and enhance the natural and built environment, while supporting the development of the municipality’s strategic projects.

The meeting was attended by Professor Diofandos Hadjimitsis, managing director of the centre of excellence, Kyriakos Neocleous, director of quality and internal control, George Nicolettos, mayor of Paralimni-Deryneia, and municipal secretary Gabriella Gabriel.

The centre of excellence said the cooperation will include transferring expertise in advanced areas such as space technologies, remote sensing, geographic information systems, and artificial intelligence. Both sides also plan to participate together in European programmes, conferences, seminars, and other initiatives.