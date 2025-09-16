On Tuesday, temperatures will rise up to 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 31 degrees in the coastal areas of the island and 29 degrees in the higher mountains.

The weather is expected to be mostly clear, although there is a chance of increased cloudiness in the early afternoon. Higher mountain regions might experience isolated rain showers or storms during the day.

There will be weak to moderate winds blowing mainly from the south- to the northwest at force three to four Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 21 degrees Celsius inland and in the coastal areas of the island and to 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will continue to blow mainly south- to northwest at force three Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it will remain mostly clear, with an increased chance of cloudiness at noon and in the early afternoon. This may result in isolated rain showers in the higher mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.