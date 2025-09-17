The cabinet appointed Maria Manolis Christofidou to the post of commissioner for personal data protection on Wednesday.

Her appointment will take effect on September 28, with her term ending on September 27, 2031.

Christofidou was born in Nicosia on September 20, 1978. She is a lawyer with 20 years of experience in Cyprus and the United Kingdom. She graduated from the law school of the University of Sheffield and holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in European law from the University of Leicester.

She is the managing director of the law firm M. Christofides & Co. LLP, which has a 50-year history of legal practice, handling a wide range of civil, commercial and public law cases.

Christofidou is a member of the Cyprus Bar Association and the Nicosia Bar Association. She also serves on the Anti-Corruption Committee and the Committee for the Modernisation of Public Sector Service Procedures of the Cyprus Bar Association. In addition, she coordinates committees of the National Mechanism for Women’s Rights and is an active member of the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) as well as the G100 wing of political leadership, where she is president of the Cyprus chapter.

Furthermore, she was a member of the board of directors of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation for five years.