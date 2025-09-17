World-famous cosplayer Gehe, known for his artistry in character makeup, armour making and prop building, will make an appearance in the 2025 Cyprus Comic Con to take place from October 3 to 5, it was announced on Wednesday.

Gehe will be a part of the cosplay masquerade committee, to help in the selection of this year’s winner cosplayer and will appear as a special guest at his booth in Hall A.

He is known for blending his passion for cosplay with formal training in character design, as seen in the accuracy of his looks, his expressive performances and meticulous detail.

His standout transformations include Hades, Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3 andXiao from Genshin Impact.

Apart from his individual cosplays, Gehe has appeared as a guest and judge at several major international events. Some of these include Electronic Arts, HoYoverse, Konami and Riot Games, where he contributed to the character design process of famous shows.

In the 2025 Cyprus Comic Con, Gehe will appear on October 4 and 5 as a special guest. Those interested can meet him at his booth in Hall A or witness him judging at the Cosplay Masquerade on October 5 in the afternoon on Hall A stage.