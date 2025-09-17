All crisis management services in Cyprus will be brought under the interior ministry, which will be renamed the interior and civil protection ministry, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, he said the decision marks one of the government’s key reforms, and stressed that modernising the state remains a central priority of his administration.

The president explained that the reform aims to create a modern and effective national civil protection mechanism, in line with European and international standards.

The first step was taken in October 2023, when the government secured financial support from the European Commission and technical assistance from France.

Under the new decision, the fire service and forest protection staff from the forestry department will be transferred to the new ministry as will the civil defence.

This change brings all relevant services together under a single authority, rather than across several ministries.

According to Christodoulides, this restructuring will strengthen coordination and improve crisis management.

By merging the fire service, forest firefighting units, and civil defence under one ministry, the government aims to establish a unified National Civil Protection Mechanism.

He said the reform ends the fragmentation of responsibilities and aligns Cyprus with the structures of other states.