Hermes Airports executives met with the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) on Monday, in order to review the operation and future development of Paphos International Airport.

Discussions ranged from infrastructure upgrades to new routes aimed at easing seasonality in tourism.

According to Etap, Hermes Airport CEO Eleni Kalogirou and Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication Maria Kouroupi presented an update on current works at the airport and outlined both immediate and long-term solutions covering areas such as ground handling and immigration.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the 2025 summer season, looked ahead to winter 2025-2026 schedules and summer 2026 forecasts, and examined challenges and prospects in key markets.

Early discussions were held on expanding connections from Germany, Lebanon, Armenia, Egypt, the Nordic countries and Switzerland.

Etap said participants agreed that closer cooperation between Hermes, local tourism bodies and businesses is essential to open new markets, reduce seasonality and attract visitors throughout the year.

The Paphos delegation included Etap president Michalis Mitas, Thanos Michaelides, president of the hoteliers association (Pasyxe), president of the Paphos hotel association (Pasyxe) Evripides Loizides, Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evep) president George Mais, and Etap executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou.

Both sides agreed to meet again soon to focus on next steps to improve connectivity and strengthen Paphos’ position as a year-round destination.