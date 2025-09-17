A Paphos pensioner remained in hospital on Wednesday after a serious traffic accident at around 9pm on Tuesday on Michalaki Kyprianou Avenue.

The 72-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle for reasons under investigation.

The car went off the road, hit a concrete water pillar, and overturned.

The driver was taken to Paphos general hospital with injuries including broken ribs, spinal trauma, a haemothorax, abrasions, and a head haematoma.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Police conducted a breathalyser test, recording an initial reading of 90µg and a final reading of 84µg.

Peyia police station and Paphos traffic department are continuing their investigation.