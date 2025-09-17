A joint operation involving police, municipal health services, the tax department, the fire service and Nicosia district government officials was carried out on Tuesday to enhance security in the old town, police said on Wednesday.

Two apartment buildings and four houses in Nicosia were checked.

Police officers screened a total of 55 persons, all of whom were found to be legally residing in Cyprus.

The action was part of an initiative by Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis aiming to enhance a sense of security within the walled area of the city, police said.