Pafos FC’s Brazilian star David Luiz will undergo an MRI examination after suffering an injury during his side’s battling 0-0 draw away at Greek giants Olympiacos on Wednesday night, the club’s chief executive officer Charis Theocharous said on Thursday.

He was substituted shortly after the half-hour mark at Olympiacos’ Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, having suffered a “muscle injury”, after an action-packed start to the game and to Pafos FC’s first foray into the Champions League proper, which saw him kicked in the face and his side reduced to ten men after fullback Bruno Felipe was sent off.

He had received two quickfire yellow cards in the game’s early stages, with the away side being forced onto the defensive after going a man down, rarely venturing into Olympiacos’ final third and only registering a single shot on target, but defending resolutely to get off the mark in the Champions League.

Luiz did reappear on the pitch in Piraeus after full time to salute the travelling fans who were tucked away in the corner of the ground and looked rather more pleased at full time than the dejected figure he cut when he had gone off injured an hour prior.

Pafos FC’s next fixture in the Champions League will come against German juggernaut Bayern Munich on September 30 at Limassol’s Alphamega Stadium, but before then, they will face three league fixtures – away at Omonia Aradippou, and then at home against Paralimni and Olympiacos Nicosia.

Bayern Munich started their Champions League campaign with a victory on Wednesday night, beating defending world champions Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

They had gone in front through an own goal from Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, before England captain Harry Kane doubled their lead with a penalty. Cole Palmer reduced the arrears shortly afterwards, but a second for Kane on the hour mark put the game beyond all doubt.

Bayern are expected to provide a sterner test for Pafos, with the defending German champions having won the Champions League six times.

Alongside Kane, their current roster includes other bona fide global stars including Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Luis Diaz, who signed from Liverpool this summer.

In total, Pafos FC will play four home games in this year’s league phase, with the other three fixtures coming against Spain’s Villarreal, Czech outfit Sparta Prague, and Monaco, whose roster includes France’s World Cup winning star Paul Pogba, among other household names.

The Cypriot side’s away games are even more mouthwatering, however, with trips to Chelsea, Italian giants Juventus, Greek champions Olympiacos, and Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty all to look forward to.